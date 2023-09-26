Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ascent Industries were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascent Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ACNT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ascent Industries Co. has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascent Industries Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

