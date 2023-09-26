Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. 1,936,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,788,937. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

