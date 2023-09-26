Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $703,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,609,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after buying an additional 3,232,616 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,835,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 1,784,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,004. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.10. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

