Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 18,250 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,250 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,893. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $438.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.