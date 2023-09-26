Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 215,882 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,882 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 711.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 671,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,283,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 138,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 97,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XERS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of XERS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 429,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 53.28% and a negative return on equity of 191.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

