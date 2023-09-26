DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

