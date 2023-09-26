DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

XRAY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. 217,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,560. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

