DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

XRAY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. 217,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

