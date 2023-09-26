Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.02.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

