Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Lowered by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,898 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

DVN stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.