Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Dexterra Group Price Performance
TSE:DXT opened at C$5.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$381.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$4.75 and a one year high of C$6.11.
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.20 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.625 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dexterra Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Reasons Unity Software Is Ready to Rally 38%
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 2 Stocks to Benefit from the Aging Population
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Hanes Worth More than the Sum of Its Parts?
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.