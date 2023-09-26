Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

TSE:DXT opened at C$5.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$381.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$4.75 and a one year high of C$6.11.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.20 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.625 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

