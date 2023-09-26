Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 43,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 122,861 shares.The stock last traded at $18.31 and had previously closed at $18.94.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Saturday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $36,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 118,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,567 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 440,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 287,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 909,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 701,866 shares in the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

