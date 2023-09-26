Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
