Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

