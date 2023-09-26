Dimeco, Inc. (DIMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on October 26th

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Dimeco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DIMC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 415. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. Dimeco has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer, mortgage, construction, home equity, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

