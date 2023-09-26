Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Dimeco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DIMC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.85. 412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Dimeco has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.
About Dimeco
