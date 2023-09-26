Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,776 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 7.4% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. 199,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.