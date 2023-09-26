Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Down 3.2%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.76. 775,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,097,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $526.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 173.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

