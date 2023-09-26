Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $18.22

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.22, but opened at $17.74. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 12,987,929 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.