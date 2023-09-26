Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.72. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 14,552,889 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $1,533,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

