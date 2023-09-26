Diversified Trust Co Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 140.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $2,585,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $657,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $153.81. 574,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.73 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

