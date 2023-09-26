Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.18. The company had a trading volume of 554,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,599. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

