Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,283 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in DexCom by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in DexCom by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,367,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,689,000 after buying an additional 66,022 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.47. 1,709,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,783. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.94 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.22.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

