Diversified Trust Co Purchases 5,864 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $34.16. 12,412,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,930,527. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

