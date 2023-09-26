Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,977,000 after buying an additional 1,793,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,399,000 after buying an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,881,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,784. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average of $97.86.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

