Diversified Trust Co Sells 254 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. 1,704,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,363.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

