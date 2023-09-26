Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,861 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after acquiring an additional 565,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.43. 1,136,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.23 and its 200-day moving average is $154.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

