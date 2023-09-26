Diversified Trust Co Sells 496 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period.

IWF traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,895. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

