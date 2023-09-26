Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,646 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.31.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

