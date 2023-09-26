Diversified Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 184,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VXUS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,164. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

