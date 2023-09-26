DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DNP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 247,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,349. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 287,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 260,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 168,315 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 360,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 161,743 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.