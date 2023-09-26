Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,477.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.59. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.82.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

