Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

HON traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $189.79. 341,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,473. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.20 and its 200-day moving average is $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

