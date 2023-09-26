Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $4.52 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.