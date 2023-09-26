Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $65.01. 8,048,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

