Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VOO traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.28. 1,073,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,786. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $315.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

