Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 394,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.