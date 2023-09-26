Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of DPMLF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,039. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

