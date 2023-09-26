Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) PT Raised to GBX 1,370

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,340 ($16.36) to GBX 1,370 ($16.73) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNLMY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.04) to GBX 1,190 ($14.53) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.36) to GBX 1,310 ($16.00) in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

