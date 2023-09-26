Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) PT Raised to GBX 1,370

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,340 ($16.36) to GBX 1,370 ($16.73) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNLMY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.04) to GBX 1,190 ($14.53) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.36) to GBX 1,310 ($16.00) in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group Price Performance
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dunelm Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.