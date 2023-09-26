Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

DLNG opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $97.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.51. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

