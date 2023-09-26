Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $3.71 on Tuesday, reaching $212.19. 562,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,710. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.64.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.14.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

