Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Edison International were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE EIX opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.