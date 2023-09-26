Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Boosted by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Alterity Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 878,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,892,000 after buying an additional 219,657 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $637,635.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,652.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,363.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $637,635.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,652.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,522 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,176. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

