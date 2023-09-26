Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103.7% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,131 shares of company stock worth $21,031,039,049. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.59. 656,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,959. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $308.32 and a 1-year high of $601.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

