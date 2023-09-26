Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

EMQQ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.18. 13,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,181. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.