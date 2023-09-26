Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.90. The stock had a trading volume of 509,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,564. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

