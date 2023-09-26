Enegra (EGX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.67 Million (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for approximately $196.57 or 0.00748670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $16.70 billion and $1.67 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enegra (EGX) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 196.98449078 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,090,229.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enegra (EGX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enegra (EGX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.