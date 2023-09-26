EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.86

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.86 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.40 ($0.18), with a volume of 5740875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.17 ($0.17).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnQuest to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.24) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) price target on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

EnQuest Stock Performance

EnQuest Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.77. The stock has a market cap of £272.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.68.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Featured Articles

