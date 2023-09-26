Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
