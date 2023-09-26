Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

