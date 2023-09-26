EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Reduced by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

